E-Home Household enters metaverse with business transformation initiatives

  • E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) has announced that the Co. will enter the metaverse space with digitalized business transformation initiatives.
  • The Co. plans to launch future online marketing campaign via the creation of metaverse brand ambassadors and to provide 24/7 customer service as well as training for household services personne.
  • E-Home will set up an artificial intelligence technology unit and form strategic collaborations with various AI technology partners to develop the Metaverse platform that bridges the digital and physical world to meet customers’ demand in this new digitalized era.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.