E-Home Household enters metaverse with business transformation initiatives
Feb. 16, 2022 8:19 AM ETE-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) has announced that the Co. will enter the metaverse space with digitalized business transformation initiatives.
- The Co. plans to launch future online marketing campaign via the creation of metaverse brand ambassadors and to provide 24/7 customer service as well as training for household services personne.
- E-Home will set up an artificial intelligence technology unit and form strategic collaborations with various AI technology partners to develop the Metaverse platform that bridges the digital and physical world to meet customers’ demand in this new digitalized era.