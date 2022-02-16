Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, rose 5% in premarket trading after Trump reportedly posted his first post on his new social media platform TRUTH Social.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a screenshot on Twitter of the former president's first post on TRUTH Social: "Get Ready, Your favorite President will see you soon!"

The report comes as the new social media platform was originally scheduled to launch next week, though has been delayed until the end of March. There have been reports that TRUTH Social is in a beta test, so that's likely the source of the screen shot.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have gained 58% just this year.

Rumble SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, rose 2.5% in premarket trading, as Rumble has a deal to deliver video and audio streaming for TRUTH Social.

Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.