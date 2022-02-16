Enanta begins dosing of oral COVID-19 therapy EDP-235 in phase 1 trial
Feb. 16, 2022 8:23 AM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) dosed the first person in its phase 1 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment and prevention therapy EDP-235.
- The phase 1 study will evaluate the EDP-235 in single ascending doses (SAD), including a two-part food effect cohort, and multiple ascending doses (MAD) compared to placebo in healthy volunteers. All SAD and MAD cohorts will enroll eight participants who will be randomized to receive EDP-235 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio.
- "Looking to the rest of the year, we plan to report data from this study in the second quarter of 2022 and, assuming positive findings, we expect to advance EDP-235 to the next stage of clinical development in the second half of 2022," said Enanta President and CEO Jay Luly.