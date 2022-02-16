USA Equities announces new digital medicine, point-of-care decision-making tools
Feb. 16, 2022 8:25 AM ETUSAQBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- USA Equities (OTCQB:USAQ) announced the newest digital medicine and point of care clinical decision-making tools that will be brought into the market throughout 2022.
- QHSLab, its flagship cloud-based platform, is a clinical decision support system combining intelligent patient health risk assessments with medical guideline-based care coordination recommendations for medical providers at the point-of-care and in non-face-to-face settings.
- QHSLab was designed to address high-cost acuity and chronic health conditions with low-cost interventions that reimburse busy primary care physicians.
- With mental health concerns at an all-time high, QHSLab launched the "Q-Scale", a comprehensive mental health risk assessment that assesses a patient's "quality of life".
- QHSLab is also releasing an evaluation of pain and musculoskeletal health.
- The above products were developed over the past 6 months and released to the suite of health risk assessments available to physicians using the QHSLab platform.