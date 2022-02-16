Nordstrom swings lower after Evercore ISI turns cautious with downgrade

Evercore ISI lowered its rating on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to In-Line from Outperform

The firm warned that the department store operator's scaled omni-channel and Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store capabilities aren’t driving a broader sales and margin inflection. Those initiatives were supposed to be helping Nordstrom (JWN) overcome its Rack inventory challenges, as well as the sticky comfort and home trends that don’t align with the company’s core merchandising strengths.

Analyst Omar Saad: "We believe strongly in the company’s local market strategy and the digital ecosystem’s built up around them, but struggle with the fact that the company continues to underperform despite these advantages."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Nordstrom (JWN) to $22 from $27.

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) fell 1.99% in premarket trading to $22.19.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Nordstrom has been at Sell since the early part of December.