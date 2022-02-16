ERIC, BXRX among premarket losers
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) -17% on Q4 earnings.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) -15%.
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) -15% on Q4 earnings.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) -14% on Q4 earnings.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) -13% on Q4 earnings.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) -12%.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) -11% on Q4 earnings.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) -11% after turning down SeaWorld's merger offer.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) -13% after late-stage trial for depression therapy met key goals.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) -9% on Q4 earnings.
- Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) -9%.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) -7%.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) -6% on Q4 earnings.
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) -6%.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) -5%.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) -6%.