Corporación América Airports reports 79% growth in January passenger traffic

Feb. 16, 2022 8:26 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 78.6% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in January 2022, and a 37% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
  • It was 90.2% excluding Peru, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since Nov.1, 2021.
  • International passengers saw a significant 212.6% growth while domestic reported a 69% growth.
  • Cargo volume increased 22.8% Y/Y while aircraft movement grew 45.1% Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.