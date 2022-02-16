Corporación América Airports reports 79% growth in January passenger traffic
Feb. 16, 2022 8:26 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 78.6% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in January 2022, and a 37% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
- It was 90.2% excluding Peru, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since Nov.1, 2021.
- International passengers saw a significant 212.6% growth while domestic reported a 69% growth.
- Cargo volume increased 22.8% Y/Y while aircraft movement grew 45.1% Y/Y.