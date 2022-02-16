DBS Group to make cryptocurrency more accessible for retail clients
Feb. 16, 2022 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Singapore-based DBS (OTCPK:DBSDF) (OTCPK:DBSDY) on Monday revealed plans to focus on making access to cryptocurrencies more convenient.
- "What we will focus on in the first half or the first 3 quarters of this year is to make the access to the digital assets a lot more convenient," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta responded to a question regarding the potential roll out of digital asset trading to retail investors during his company's fourth-quarter earnings call.
- Furthermore, "Today, what happens is that we got 24/7, but our customers still need to call and speak to bankers," Gupta added. "So the first order days to make it online, make it self-service, make it instant and make sure the internal process are robust to be able to support that." He went on to say, "I think we are looking more like the end of the year before we can actually take something to market."
- Speaking of crypto, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.6%) edges lower to $44K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD +0.2%) manages to stay afloat at $3.1K.
