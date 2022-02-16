Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares plunged sharply on Wednesday after the website technology company posted fourth-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations, resulting in Guggenheim downgrading the stock on growth risks.

Analyst Ken Wong downgraded Wix to neutral from buy, removing the $175 price target, noting that Wix's "soft financial results" over the prior three quarters are likely to extend into 2022, highlighted by the fact the company's management did not provide full-year guidance.

"We interpret the lack of FY22 guide as a sign that we could see sub-seasonal growth, despite expectations for acceleration through the year (on easier comps). FY22 / FY23 FCF margins are projected to be 5% and 8-10%, respectively," Wong wrote in a note to investors. "Valuation (4x CY23 sales) looks attractive, but we expect shares to be categorized as a "value trap" for the foreseeable future."

Wix.com shares fell nearly 13% to $100.80 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Wong noted that bookings of $352 million was at the "lower end of guide" from the company and below the $367 million Wall Street was expecting, due in part to business-to-business slippage.

"The uncertain Creative demand funnel is likely to have investors questioning the trajectory of GPV with lag in smaller merchant cohorts now likely to surface in FY22 and beyond," Wong added.

During the fourth-quarter, Wix said it generated $328.3 million in revenue, up 16.2% year-over-year, with $246.7 million, coming from Creative Subscriptions and $81.7 million from Business Solutions. Transaction revenue rose 35% year-over-year to $36.1 million.

For the first-quarter, Wix said it expects revenue to be between $338 million and $343 million, compared to a consensus of $353.5 million.

"We think the investor reaction will be negative with our conversations heading into the print indicating eroding investor goodwill following a series of execution missteps throughout FY21," Wong explained.

Wix.com reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday morning, earning an adjusted 37 cents per share.