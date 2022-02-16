Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is trading ~18% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday despite reporting better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 as analysts questioned the merits of its agreement to acquire Sound United, a developer of audio products.

Announcing the deal worth over $1B on Tuesday, the healthcare equipment company projected that the transaction — expected to close near the middle of 2022 — could be immediately accretive to its non-GAAP EPS.

However, Wall Street is not convinced. Sounding caution over the acquisition, Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight. While there are some potential financial and strategic benefits in the deal, “we’re simply left in limbo in the near-term with too many questions/unknowns regarding the fit and acquisition rationale,” the firm wrote. The analysts highlighted the need for more insights into the long-term prospects of the transaction.

Meanwhile, Needham, with a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI), noted: “We do not expect a positive reception from investors despite the EPS accretion and expect the accretion to be offset (or even more than offset) by multiple contraction.” While investors could appreciate the benefits of the deal in the long-term “that won’t happen overnight,” the analysts added.

Commenting on the deal, Stifel said: “With lingering questions surrounding transaction strategy/ integration, we suspect the acquisition will take time for investors to fully digest.”

In the earnings call on Tuesday, Masimo’s (MASI) Chief Executive Officer, Joe Kiani, highlighted the potential of the new acquisition to strengthen the company’s telehealth and telemedicine strategy.

“Their well-established reputation and presence in the home can be leveraged by Masimo to accelerate our success in gaining adoption of integrated home-based telemedicine solutions, first with the Masimo Watch W1,” he said.

Masimo (MASI) reported $745M in cash and equivalents with its Q4 2021 financials on Tuesday, ~16% higher than the level in the previous year.