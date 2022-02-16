Carrier Global announces collaboration with Marriott International
Feb. 16, 2022 8:33 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)MARBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will collaborate with Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to explore the development of new technologies to improve areas including in-room environment and hotel construction.
- CARR will work with the Marriott Design Lab - Marriott's R&D Lab - to develop advances such as optimized building systems for modular construction and IoT-connected hotels.
- Carrier will establish a dedicated collaboration team to innovate based on a multi-year agreement.
- The collaboration will also focus on how the construction of hotels can be streamlined to reduce cost, drive energy efficiency and shorten construction times.