Import and export prices come in hot, above consensus in January

Feb. 16, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Logistics Team Walking Together in Inland Port

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

  • January Import/Export Prices: Import prices +2.0% M/M vs. 1.3% consensus and -0.4% prior.
  • The January increase was the largest monthly rise since April 2011. Higher fuel and nonfuel prices contributed to the overall increase in import prices.
  • Prices for nonfuel imports increased 1.4 percent in January and have not recorded a monthly decline since November 2020.
  • Export prices: +2.9% M/M vs. 1.3% consensus and -1.6% prior.
  • Nonagricultural prices rose 2.9 percent in January following a 1.9-percent decline in the previous month. The increase was the largest advance since monthly percent changes were first published in January 1989.
  • Also see: Producer price index jumped 9.7% Y/Y in December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.