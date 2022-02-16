Import and export prices come in hot, above consensus in January
Feb. 16, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- January Import/Export Prices: Import prices +2.0% M/M vs. 1.3% consensus and -0.4% prior.
- The January increase was the largest monthly rise since April 2011. Higher fuel and nonfuel prices contributed to the overall increase in import prices.
- Prices for nonfuel imports increased 1.4 percent in January and have not recorded a monthly decline since November 2020.
- Export prices: +2.9% M/M vs. 1.3% consensus and -1.6% prior.
- Nonagricultural prices rose 2.9 percent in January following a 1.9-percent decline in the previous month. The increase was the largest advance since monthly percent changes were first published in January 1989.
