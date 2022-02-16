Hot Stocks: RBLX drops on earnings news; CROX, KHC rise; FUN rejects SEAS

Earnings news took the spotlight in Wednesday's pre-market trading. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) suffered a double-digit percentage decline after its loss came in wider than analysts had predicted.

Elsewhere, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) both gained ground in pre-market action, boosted by the release of their respective quarterly reports.

In other news, Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) dropped before the bell, dragged down by word that it had rejected a merger offer from SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS).

Decliners

Weak quarterly results sent Roblox (RBLX) falling in pre-market trading. The online gaming company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. Bookings also trailed expectations at $770M. The firm's revenue jumped 84% to $569M.

Weighed down by the disappointing results, RBLX dropped about 15% before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Cedar Fair (FUN) plunged nearly 12% on news that it had turned down a merger offer from fellow amusement park owner SeaWorld (SEAS). The company also released its quarterly results and warned that it will continue to face a challenging labor market "for the foreseeable future."

Gainers

Crocs (CROX) got a pre-market boost after announcing better-than-anticipated earnings figures. Revenue rose 43% to $587M, sparking a 2% rise in the footwear maker's shares.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) also gained ground before the opening bell, thanks to the release of Street-topping earnings. The packaged food maker was able to increase prices to outpace inflation, leading to organic revenue growth of almost 4%. Shares climbed about 2% on the news.

