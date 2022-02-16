Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) swung wildly after reporting earnings early on Wednesday. Shares fell 5.79% after starting off the premarket session with a strong gain.

For Q4, Shopify's (SHOP) revenue increased 41% to $1.38B with subscriptions solutions revenue up 26% to $351M and merchant solutions revenue 47% higher to $1.03B. GMV rose 31% to $54.1B. Monthly recurring revenue at the end of the quarter was $102M to top $100M for the first time.

Looking ahead, Shopify (SHOP) expects the year-over-year revenue growth rate to be lower in Q1 of 2022 as part of a pandemic reset with consumers. New terms with apps and theme developers are also noted to have caused differences from last year's first quarter.

CEO update: "Our outlook for 2022 assumes continued secular tailwinds for entrepreneurship and digital commerce transformation against a more measured macro environment relative to 2021. While we believe that the COVID-triggered acceleration of ecommerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022, and there is caution around inflation and consumer spend near term, for the full year, we see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by ecommerce."

Shopify (SHOP) said it intends to reinvest back into the business aggressively throughout 2022, deploying all of our gross profit dollars back into the business.

