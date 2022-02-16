Airbus wins orders for 12 new freighters from Singapore, UAE carriers

Airbus A 350 - 900 plane stands on airport

huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) said it has finalized a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines, which would make it the first carrier to operate the new model.

The deal allows Singapore to swap part of the order for 15 A320neo jetliners and two A350-900 passenger versions that it previously ordered from Airbus and remain to be delivered.

The new freighters will replace Singapore Airlines' own fleet of seven aging Boeing 747s starting in 2025.

Airbus also said Etihad Airways, based in the United Arab Emirates, signed a letter of intent to buy seven A350 freighter aircraft.

Earlier this week, Singapore Airlines ordered 22 GE9X engines from General Electric to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

