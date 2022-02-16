Blue Owl Capital agrees to acquire Wellfleet Credit Partners
Feb. 16, 2022 8:51 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), OWL.WSBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) has agreed to acquire Wellfleet Credit Partners from affiliates of Littlejohn & Co. for a purchase price that includes upfront and earnout payments.
- The transaction is expected to close in March 2022. Upon closing, Wellfleet will become part of Blue Owl's Owl Rock division, reporting into Craig Packer, Co-Founder and a Senior Managing Director of Blue Owl.
- Founded in 2015 as the performing credit arm of Littlejohn, Wellfleet manages CLO portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the platform managed 16 CLOs with over $6.5B in AUM.
- The platform is led by seasoned leveraged finance professionals, Scott McKay and Dennis Talley, who will continue in their roles as lead portfolio managers as employees of Blue Owl.