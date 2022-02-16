IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after the optical laser manufacturer posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, resulting in an upgrade from Stifel on strong fundamentals and an "attractive" valuation.

Analyst Patrick Ho upgraded the stock to buy from hold and maintained the $170 price target, noting that while investors could be "disappointed" due to a "muted" outlook for the first-quarter and 2022, IPG moving away from the Chinese cutting market should be seen as a positive. With the stock "likely at a bottom," the time was right to upgrade shares.

"On a fundamental basis, we have argued for greater diversification for IPG and the industry, and this initiative is becoming clear in its financials," Ho wrote in a note to clients. "We had noted that the stock was more 'interesting' following the market pullback and our upgrade now reflects a much more attractive stock for long-term investors."

IPG Photonics shares were up nearly 1% to $138.58 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Ho noted that IPG's fourth-quarter was "mixed," with better-than-expected revenues, but lower gross margins, an issue that could persist into the March quarter. Nonetheless, the future appears brighter for IPG, as it moves away from the Chinese cutting market into emerging markets, regions and products.

"These are efforts that have been ongoing for some time, but we believe they are now clearer in their financial contributions," the analyst explained, adding that the company is seeing growth in welding applications, notably for electric vehicles and renewable energy.

"While investors may be 'spooked out' by its near-term commentary and its outlook for 2022, we are looking past this transitory period and believe this is the appropriate and necessary strategy for IPG," Ho added.

In October, IPG Photonics said its Executive Chair Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, was taking a medical leave, effective immediately.