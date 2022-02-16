Organon acquires rights for oral contraceptive pills in China from Bayer
- Organon (NYSE:OGN) announced on Wednesday that the company acquired the rights for Marvelon and Mercilon combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) from German pharma giant Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY).
- The company has also agreed to acquire the rights for these products in Vietnam. That deal is expected to close in H1 2022 subject to customary closing conditions, Organon (OGN) said.
- “This is an important opportunity for Organon as we look to grow our contraception portfolio and further bolster our offerings to women in all parts of the world through strategic business development,” remarked Organon’s (OGN) Chief Commercial Officer Susanne Fiedler.
- Organon (OGN) already manufactures and sells Marvelon and Mercilon as prescription oral contraceptives in 20 other markets. With this acquisition, the company takes full global ownership of the products (except in South Korea).
- Marvelon and Mercilon were sold to Bayer by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in 2014 as part of the sale of its consumer care business.
- Organon (OGN), the Merck spinoff focused on women’s health and biosimilars, began trading as a public company in 2021.