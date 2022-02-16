Vinco Ventures jumps 9% on acquisition of AdRizer

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) acquired AdRizer, a provider of technology solutions that automate the use of artificial intelligence for digital advertising analytics and programmatic media buying, for $38M in cash paid at closing and up to 10M shares of Vinco issuable on January 1, 2024.
  • ZVV Media Partners is a joint venture of Vinco and Zash Global Media and Entertainment and ZASH assigned their rights to acquire AdRizer to Vinco in connection with the transaction.
  • As a result of the acquisition, AdRizer is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vinco.
  • Ken Bond, the founder and CEO of AdRizer, will continue as CEO of AdRizer under a three-year employment agreement with AdRizer.
  • Shares +9% during pre-market
