Preferred Apartment Communities to be acquired by Blackstone's REIT for $5.8B

Aerial View of Modern Apartment Buildings

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) trades 7.6% higher premarket after it entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust wherein the latter will acquire all outstanding shares of the former for $25/share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$5.8B.
  • The purchase price represents a premium of ~39% over the Feb.9 unaffected closing stock price.
  • The holders of each series of Preferred's preferred stock will receive the $1K/share liquidation preference for each share plus accrued but unpaid dividends.
  • Under the agreement, the acquisition includes 44 high-quality multifamily communities, 54 grocery-anchored retail assets, two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine / preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets.
  • Post the acquisition which is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, APTS stock will no longer be listed on NYSE.
  • The merger agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period that expires on Mar.18, 2022.
  • Last week, the apartment REIT was said to be evaluating a full or partial sale after getting takeover interest.
