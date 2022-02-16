AMERCO is on watch after Hedgeye warns COVID spike will fade

Hedgeye added AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) as a new short idea.

Analyst Rob Simone warned that UHAL is going to face arguably the toughest rate-of-change setup across metrics of any of the companies that the firm covers.

Simone's breakdown on UHAL: "The company massively benefitted from a COVID-induced spike in revenue growth via the DIY equipment rental business, while in the background it skillfully continued its self-storage buildout. We are now on the backside of that climb which will make the stock a challenge on the long side for a couple of quarters in our view."

The firm recommended to investors that they not be long UHAL ahead of an anticipated EPS inflection to negative growth for the March quarter.

Hedgeye forecasts UHAL's forward earnings falling to ~$30 per share before growing/normalizing to a run-rate earnings power of $40 per share.

