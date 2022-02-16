CME Group launches comparison tool for listed, cash U.S. treasuries
Feb. 16, 2022 9:02 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday introduced UST Market Profile, a tool that combines listed Treasury futures and BrokerTec cash treasuries in one place.
- Additionally, 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures will be viewable in the UST Market Profile tool following their introduction on March 7, the company said.
- Moreover, "clients can view daily, weekly or monthly historical averages over a period of up to six months to allow them to make informed decisions about how best to minimize costs, achieve execution efficiencies and manage interest rate risk in U.S. Treasury markets," said Agha Mirza, CME Group's global head of rates and OTC products.
