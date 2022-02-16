Spero Therapeutics antibiotic SPR206 shows promise in phase 1 trial
Feb. 16, 2022 9:06 AM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) reported positive results from a phase 1 trial of its antibiotic SPR206 to treat serious multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.
- The company said the intravenously administered SPR206 was generally well-tolerated and achieved lung exposures consistent with predicted therapeutic levels, when given three times daily at 100 mg.
- The company added that the mean concentration of SPR206 in the lung epithelial lining fluid (ELF) exceeds the SPR206 MIC (minimum inhibitory concentration) for targeted gram-negative pathogens for the entirety of the 8-hour dosing period.
- “These promising results show that SPR206 achieves concentrations in lung epithelial lining fluid which may be sufficient to advance the development of SPR206 into clinical trials of patients with serious life-threatening pulmonary infections,” said Spero (SPRO) Chief Medical Officer David Melnick.
- “Together with our prior Phase 1 and pre-clinical data, we look forward to engaging with regulators as we plan the continued development of SPR206," said Spero (SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia
- The phase 1 bronchoalveolar lavage study was conducted in collaboration and with financial support from the U.S. Department of Defense.