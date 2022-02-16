Midwest Energy Emissions provides prelim FY22 revenue guidance

Feb. 16, 2022 9:08 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) issued FY22 guidance based on positive developments in business conditions, demand indications from major customers, and the commencement of activity under new licensing agreements.
  • Prelim revenue is seen rising 60% Y/Y with majority of revenue increase expected to be realized in the latter half of the year; year-end revenue target seen in the range of ~$20 to $22M.
  • FY21 prelim revenues are seen at ~$13M compared to revenues of ~$8.2M in 2020.
  • The company was able to eliminate all convertible debt, enter into debt repayment agreement with Alterna Capital.
  • With its license agreement with Vistra for including new supply business, revenue is expected to increase through 2022 based on existing coal-fired power supply demands.
