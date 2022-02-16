SFL GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.35, revenue of $152.1M misses by $1.11M
- SFL press release (NYSE:SFL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $152.1M (+32.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.11M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $113.4 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.9 million adjusted EBITDA from associated companies
- "We are pleased to report a strong quarter with growth in revenue, EBITDA and net income. Throughout 2021 we have continued to renew and diversify our portfolio by deploying more than one billion in new investments and ended the year with a fixed charter backlog of approximately $2.8 billion. We have also added several new blue-chip customers, such as Volkswagen Group, K-Line and Trafigura, and at the same time renewed the fleet by disposing older vessels and focused on investments in modern, fuel efficient vessels with a lower carbon footprint. By having a strong operational platform with fullservice, time charter offering, we have over the years built severalstrong customer relationships as illustrated by the large number of repeat transactions with our customers." commented Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management