Eli Lilly diabetes drug tirzepatide isn't better than other meds, ICER says
Feb. 16, 2022 9:21 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)NVOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Although the FDA has yet to issue an approval decision, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review ("ICER") says that Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide doesn't provide additional benefit compared to existing diabetes medications.
- However, ICER members voted unanimously that there is a net health benefit with tirzepatide when added to background therapy compared to background therapy alone.
- But by a 7-6 vote, they found that evidence is not adequate that tirzepatide provides a net health benefit when added to background therapy compared to Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic (semaglutide).
- And by a 10-2 vote (1 abstention), the members said that there was inadequate evidence to demonstrate that tirzepatide provides a benefit compared to Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin).
- The ICER final evidence report also stated that the health-benefit price benchmark range for tirzepatide is $5,500-$5,700 per year.
- In June 2021, Lilly (LLY) released phase 3 data indicating tirzepatide showed strong reductions in A1C and weight compared to placebo.