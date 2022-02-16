Eli Lilly diabetes drug tirzepatide isn't better than other meds, ICER says

Feb. 16, 2022

Young man giving himself an insulin shot at home.

Boris Jovanovic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Although the FDA has yet to issue an approval decision, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review ("ICER") says that Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide doesn't provide additional benefit compared to existing diabetes medications.
  • However, ICER members voted unanimously that there is a net health benefit with tirzepatide when added to background therapy compared to background therapy alone.
  • But by a 7-6 vote, they found that evidence is not adequate that tirzepatide provides a net health benefit when added to background therapy compared to Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic (semaglutide).
  • And by a 10-2 vote (1 abstention), the members said that there was inadequate evidence to demonstrate that tirzepatide provides a benefit compared to Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin).
  • The ICER final evidence report also stated that the health-benefit price benchmark range for tirzepatide is $5,500-$5,700 per year.
  • In June 2021, Lilly (LLY) released phase 3 data indicating tirzepatide showed strong reductions in A1C and weight compared to placebo.
