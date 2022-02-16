CPI Aerostructures stock rises on $20M contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Feb. 16, 2022 9:16 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)RTXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) stock climbed 8% premarket after the firm said it was awarded a long-term, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) worth up to a potential $20M to provide rack assemblies for RI&S’ B-52 AESA radar.
- CVU received an initial $4M order for prototype and test article production of the rack assembly that the AESA radar will be mounted in and then installed within the nose of the B-52.
- Work will begin immediately with first delivery anticipated in late 2022.
- In 2019, Boeing awarded RI&S a contract for the radar in support of the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 Radar Modernization Program.
- RI&S, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) unit, previously said low-rate initial production will begin in 2024, as the USAF looks to maintain the fleet of B-52 bombers in frontline service through to 2050 and beyond.