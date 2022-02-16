Vacasa pops after attracting bull rating from JPMorgan

JPMorgan started off coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) with an Overweight rating on its view the vacation rental management platform offers investors a compelling value proposition with it trading at 2.1X the 2023 revenue multiple.

The firm noted that Vacasa (VCSA) has scaled well to become the largest vacation rental management platform in the U.S. and expects to grow its inventory by more than 30% this year.

Analyst Doug Anmuth on the VCSA upside: "We expect solid top-line growth from Vacasa to be driven by solid execution across supply acquisition, local operations, and distribution. We also believe VCSA will remain a valuable strategic partner to ABNB, BKNG, and EXPE, while its vertically integrated approach provides opportunities for differentiation."

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $10 to Vacasa (VCSA) vs. the post-SPAC trading range of $5.56 to $11.00. Shares of Vacasa rallied 6.34% premarket to $7.71.

