KKR names former U.S. energy official Neil Chatterjee as industry advisor

Feb. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Person holding tablet, business concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) on Wednesday appointed Neil Chatterjee, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as an industry advisor to the firm's global infrastructure team.
  • In his role, Chatterjee will advise KKR on its global Infrastructure investment strategy - established in 2008 - and support the firm’s portfolio companies.
  • Chatterjee brings nearly two decades of experience in energy policy and regulation. He currently serves as a senior advisor to Hogan Lovells’ energy regulatory practice group, and as a senior policy advisor with the Climate Leadership Council.
  • In January, KKR appointed former BlackRock associate Ryan Stork as chief operating officer.
