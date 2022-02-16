KKR names former U.S. energy official Neil Chatterjee as industry advisor
Feb. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) on Wednesday appointed Neil Chatterjee, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as an industry advisor to the firm's global infrastructure team.
- In his role, Chatterjee will advise KKR on its global Infrastructure investment strategy - established in 2008 - and support the firm’s portfolio companies.
- Chatterjee brings nearly two decades of experience in energy policy and regulation. He currently serves as a senior advisor to Hogan Lovells’ energy regulatory practice group, and as a senior policy advisor with the Climate Leadership Council.
- In January, KKR appointed former BlackRock associate Ryan Stork as chief operating officer.