Diana Shipping takes delivery of m/v Leonidas P. C.; signs new charter deal for m/v Seattle
Feb. 16, 2022 9:25 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has taken delivery of a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
- The shipping company agreed to purchase the 82,165-dwt m/v Leonidas P. C. (formerly "Magnolia") in July 2021.
- The vessel is chartered to Cargill International at $24.5K/day will run until minimum Mar. 1, 2023 up to maximum Apr. 30, 2023; charter is expected to commence on Feb. 18, 2022.
- Additionally, Diana Shipping has signed a time charter contract for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Seattle. This vessel has been chartered to Solebay Shipping Cape at $26.5K/day; it is currently chartered to Pacbulk Shipping at $12.3K/day.
- The new contract will run until minimum Oct. 1, 2023 up to maximum Dec. 15, 2023; charter expected to commence on Feb. 23, 2022.
- The employments of "Leonidas P. C." and "Seattle" are anticipated to generate ~$24.41M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.