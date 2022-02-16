Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities upgraded the semiconductor company, noting it has transformed from a licensor of intellectual property cores to a licensor of platforms, which "increases leverage both in license and royalty revenue."

Analyst Kevin Cassidy raised his rating to buy from neutral and upped the price target to $60 from $50, noting that the change in Ceva's business is important, since its design expertise has grown in importance due to the proliferation of internet of things products that need to be connected locally or via a cellular network.

"We also see market trends going toward this additional "hand holding" CEVA provides as large corporations look to vertically integrate specialized semiconductor devices for product differentiation," Cassidy wrote in a note to clients.

Ceva shares were up more than 2% to $40.88 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Cassidy noted that Ceva is "in its best strategic position in over 3 years," particularly as it has started to license its intellectual property allong with "full turn-key IC design services," which will allow it to boost its license revenue per design and royalty revenue per device.

On Tuesday, Ceva said it earned an adjusted 22 cents per share on $34.06 million in revenue during the fourth-quarter.

Cassidy also noted that Ceva had licensed its 4G modem core to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and with the move to 5G from 4G having largely played out, there is "potential upside when/if Apple internally develops a 5G modem," with Ceva being the likely IP partner.

Upon releasing fourth-quarter results, Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer said the company is "invigorated and excited to address the huge opportunities ahead for the Company, and ultimately drive more value for our shareholders."