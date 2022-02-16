Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) has lost ~10% in the pre-market on Wednesday after several Wall Street analysts slashed their price targets on the life sciences company in reaction to its lower-than-expected earnings for Q4 2021.

The company reported $36M in revenue for the quarter with ~33% YoY growth after the installed base of sequencing equipments, Sequel II/IIe systems, rose 84% in the year to 374. The installments of Sequel II/IIe jumped ~37% YoY to 48 during the quarter, and the gross margin improved to ~47% from ~42% in the prior-year quarter. However, the company recorded $69.3M of net loss in Q4 2021 compared to $74.9M of net income in the prior-year period.

For the full year, revenue rose ~65% YoY to $130.5M as placements of Sequel II/IIe systems climbed ~97% YoY 171 units. While gross margin for the year increased to ~45% from ~41% in the previous year, the company recorded a net loss of $181.2M compared to $29.4M of net income in 2021.

However, the cash and equivalents, excluding short and long-term restricted cash, stood at over $1.0B at the end of the quarter, recording over a threefold rise from the prior-year end.

However, Wall Street has not responded positively to the earnings, particularly the guidance issued by the management. Pacific Biosciences (PACB) projects $31M – $34M and $160M – $170M in revenue for Q1 and full-year 2022, respectively.

Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Canaccord Genuity slashed their price targets on the stock by ~39%, ~26%, and ~11% to $17, $23, and $40, maintaining their Market Perform, Overweight and Buy recommendations, respectively.

Cantor analyst Ross Osborn notes that the outlook for the quarter and full-year stood below expectations “as the company began seeing COVID-related headwinds in January which have lingered into February.”

With a similar argument, Cowen analyst Dan Brennan trimmed the target. “Omicron’s impact on demand was the key culprit. While the stock will be weak, the long-term backdrop remains favorable (via better innovation, execution),” he wrote.

Despite over three quarters of value over the past 12 months, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) has held on to its Buy recommendations on Wall Street, as shown here.