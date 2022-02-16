Horizon's Uplizna reduces severity of attacks in neuro disease
Feb. 16, 2022 9:30 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) said a new analysis showed that Uplizna reduced the severity of attacks and levels of key disease-related biomarkers in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
- Uplizna is approved in the U.S. to treat NMOSD in adults who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive. The company said treatment of NMOSD aims to reduce acute attacks associated with the disease, which can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain and brain stem.
- During the 28-week randomized-controlled period (RCP) of the N-MOmentum phase 2/3 trial, 89% of 161 patients receiving Uplizna remained attack-free compared to 58% of 52 patients in the placebo group.
- A new post hoc analysis was carrie out to understand the effect of Uplizna on the severity of attacks in the 11% of people who were not attack-free after receiving the drug.
- Of the 18 attacks that occurred in the Uplizna treatment group during the RCP, 12 were minor and six were major, compared to 12 minor attacks and 10 major attacks among the 22 attacks occurring in the placebo group.
- Levels of serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (sGFAP) biomarker were significantly higher during major attacks versus minor attacks. Concentration levels of the biomarker increased significantly from baseline at the time of attacks in those receiving placebo but not in patients treated with Uplizna.