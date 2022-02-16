Limelight reports new online traffic delivery record in January
Feb. 16, 2022 Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)
- Limelight Networks (LLNW) announced that January 2022 was its highest traffic month ever, breaking its previous record set in December 2021; seven of Limelight's all-time top ten traffic days are in 2022.
- The new record was driven by several of Limelight's largest clients choosing to increase the volumes of pre-planned and routine day-to-day traffic sent over its network.
- Limelight's ongoing investment in the development and optimization of its network led to high performance even over congested or changing network conditions.
- "Higher traffic leads to higher utilization, which is directly correlated to our gross margins. Complementing this are the previously announced architectural and automation changes, which should structurally improve our margin profile," CFO Dan Boncel commented.