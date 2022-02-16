C3.ai stock drops after new short report from Spruce Point
Feb. 16, 2022 9:34 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) fell 5.4% after a new short report from Spruce Point that see the potential for 40-50% downside risk.
- The report alleges that C3.ai. has a "pattern of exaggerated business claims" as well as "significant" CFO turnover and also discusses the company's reliance on its biggest client Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Spruce Point see downside risk of $12.85-15.40 per share.
- AI didn't immediately return to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment.
- AI short interest 16.7%.
- C3.ai is scheduled to report fiscal Q3 results on March 2.