OPEC chatter - IEA calls on OPEC, Macron working with Iran, OPEC sees no solutions

Feb. 16, 2022 9:34 AM ET By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

  • During an IEA energy symposium Wednesday, Chief Birol claimed that "very high oil and gas prices are putting a huge burden on economies ... with these prices there is a great risk that the global economic recovery will be much weaker than thought."
  • Birol went on to say that the OPEC+ alliance has underproduced quotas by nearly 1mb/d (NYSEARCA:USO), and that "OPEC+ needs to narrow this gap."
  • Elsewhere, Presidents Macron and Xi agreed Wednesday on the need to step up their joint efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, following comments from Iran's Supreme Security Council earlier in the day indicating the 2015 nuclear deal had become an "empty shell."
  • At an energy conference in Riyadh, OPEC General Secretary Itoua said Wednesday that "there is no immediate solution to high prices" as oil-producing countries' capacity to increase supply has been curtailed by a lack of investment.
  • It seems that there is a strong desire from Western leaders for increased oil supplies; however, with shale industry leaders like Continental (NYSE:CLR) and Devon (NYSE:DVN) reporting plans for near zero growth in production during 2022 just this week, and majors Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and BP (NYSE:BP) guiding to flat year on year production in 2022, it's not entirely clear where the additional supplies will come from.
