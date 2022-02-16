Treasury ETFs fall to 52-week trading lows

Many fixed income exchange traded funds find themselves sitting at 52-week trading lows as bond yields continue to take off this year. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is up 49 basis points in 2022 and 69 basis points over the past year. Moreover, the U.S. 2-Year Treasury yield is up 79 basis points in 2022 and 143 basis points over the past year.

Below is a zoomed-out chart of both the 2 and 10 years over a two-year period dating back to the 2020 pandemic low. Investors can see the run-up in yields since then.

As market participants pour into the bond market in anticipation of multiple rate hikes it has sent bond yields surging, as investors look to purchase bonds that offer the highest yields.

This has sent many bond ETFs down to 52-week trading lows. Listed below are a handful of funds as well as their 1-year trading performance:

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) -6.2%, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) -6.6%, PIMCO ETF Trust - PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) -6.5%, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) -6.1%, iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) -5.5%, and the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) -6.6%.

The Treasury sell-off continues as the 10-Year crosses above 2%.