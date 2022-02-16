Tradeweb Markets announces top management transition

CEO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) co-founder and CEO Lee Olesky has been elected Chairman of the Board effective February 11, 2022, and will retire as CEO effective December 31, 2022.
  • Martin Brand has stepped down as Chairman and is leaving the Board after a successful three years in the role.
  • Mr. Olesky will serve as both Chairman and CEO through 2022, after which he will continue to serve as Chairman through 2023.
  • Director Paula Madoff has been elected as the Board’s Lead Independent Director, effective February 11, 2022.
  • William Hult is elected as next CEO, effective January 1, 2023.
  • Prior to joining Tradeweb, Hult worked in a number of trading roles at Société Générale.
