Tradeweb Markets announces top management transition
Feb. 16, 2022 9:37 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) co-founder and CEO Lee Olesky has been elected Chairman of the Board effective February 11, 2022, and will retire as CEO effective December 31, 2022.
- Martin Brand has stepped down as Chairman and is leaving the Board after a successful three years in the role.
- Mr. Olesky will serve as both Chairman and CEO through 2022, after which he will continue to serve as Chairman through 2023.
- Director Paula Madoff has been elected as the Board’s Lead Independent Director, effective February 11, 2022.
- William Hult is elected as next CEO, effective January 1, 2023.
- Prior to joining Tradeweb, Hult worked in a number of trading roles at Société Générale.