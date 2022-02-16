Comerica upgraded to Buy at Compass Point on rate sensitivity

Feb. 16, 2022 9:37 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Comerica Bank

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Compass Point analyst David Rochester upgraded Comerica (CMA +0.6%) to Buy from Neutral as he remains constructive on banks as the Federal Reserve is poised to start hiking rates.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is "one of the most asset sensitive banks we cover" and investors to take notice as the Fed starts raising rates.
  • "We continue to expect shares of CMA to remain sensitive to interest rate hike expectations, and expect downside could prove more limited given CMA is a lightning rod for the asset sensitivity trade," Rochester wrote.
  • Meanwhile, its loan growth outlook is "healthy" and achievable.
  • Click here to read through Comerica's (CMA) Jan. 19 earnings call.
  • Note that SA' Quant rating ranks CMA a Strong Buy, giving it the top regional bank rating. BuyComerica's stock price (+61%) has been outperforming the S&P 500 (+15%) and KRE (+24%) over the past year.
  • Last month, the bank guided for 2022 average loan growth, ex-PPP, in mid-single digits.
