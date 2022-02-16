Borqs Technologies gets 180-day extension to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule
Feb. 16, 2022 9:39 AM ETBRQSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) said Nasdaq notified that BRQS is eligible for another 180-day period, or until Aug. 15, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price rule.
- BRQS provided written notice, as required by Nasdaq, of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.
- Compliance can be attained during this additional time period if the closing bid price of BRQS stock is at least $1/share for 10 consecutive business days.
- BRQS stock rose 6% following the announcement.