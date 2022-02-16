BioRestorative Therapies gets US patent related to BRTX-100 disc program
Feb. 16, 2022 9:43 AM ETBioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX -0.2%) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent related to the company’s BRTX-100 clinical program to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.
- Claims granted under the key patent cover a method of preparing BRTX-100, a stem cell population derived from bone marrow, grown under hypoxic (low oxygen) conditions, and used to treat avascular zones, such as the intervertebral disc.
- The company added that the method of preparing stem cells under low oxygen conditions is aimed to optimize the therapeutic potential of the cells once implanted in the low oxygen environment of the damaged disc.