Helix Energy Solutions (HLX +3.8%) opens higher after saying it was awarded a field decommissioning contract by Brazil's Trident Energy for an offshore project in the Campos Basin.

Helix said it will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10K Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and fully integrated plug and abandonment well services; contract terms were not disclosed.

Helix Energy shares recently were upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler, which said the stock had lagged in the oilfield services rally.