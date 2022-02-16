Helix Energy pops after winning Brazil field decommissioning project

AHTS vessel Island Valiant doing rig move operation for semi submersible rig Borgsten Dolphin next to Dunbar platform.

arild lilleboe/iStock via Getty Images

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX +3.8%) opens higher after saying it was awarded a field decommissioning contract by Brazil's Trident Energy for an offshore project in the Campos Basin.

Helix said it will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10K Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and fully integrated plug and abandonment well services; contract terms were not disclosed.

Helix Energy shares recently were upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler, which said the stock had lagged in the oilfield services rally.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.