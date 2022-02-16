Nvidia teams with Jaguar Land Rover on next-gen automated driving systems
Feb. 16, 2022 9:55 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday that the two have signed a deal to develop and build next-generation automated driving systems.
- Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on Nvidia's (NVDA) DRIVE software platform, which provides active safety, automated driving and parking systems, as well as driver assistance.
- In addition, it will offer certain artificial intelligence features, such as driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualization of the vehicle’s environment.
- Nvidia (NVDA) is slated to report fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the semiconductor company to earn $1.22 per share and generate $7.43 billion in revenue.