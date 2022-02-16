Hillstream BioPharma nabs FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for eye cancer therapy
Feb. 16, 2022 10:01 AM ETHillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) spiked before paring gains in the morning hours on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Orphan Drug Designation to HSB-1216 for Uveal Melanoma (UM).
- A type of cancer involving the human eye, Uveal melanoma is the most common primary intraocular tumor that originates from melanocytes of the eye uveal tract. Nearly 50% of UM patients develop metastatic disease, mainly impacting critical organs such as the liver.
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions. In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval for the treatment.
- “This designation significantly expands our oncology efforts and diversifies our lead program,” CEO of Hillstream (HILS) Randy Milby remarked.
The FDA has also granted the Orphan Drug Designation to HSB-1216 for small cell lung cancer. The experimental cancer therapy is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies.