Volaris rallies after Credit Suisse calls out 'best-in-class' execution

Volaris (VLRS +3.5%) moved higher on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the Latin American carrier to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

The firm pointed to operational performance with Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) that sets it apart from sector peers.

Analyst Alejandro Zamacona's breakdown on VLRS: "Since our initiation, we preferred to remain on the sidelines, amid our former view of limited space to continue to improve yields, and the limited opportunity to grow in the Mexico-US market given the FAA safety category downgrade. However, we still believe Volaris has best-in-class execution and the leanest cost structure within Latin American carriers."

Shares of Volaris are up almost 15% since the SA Pro Editors made a Strong Buy recommendation on the stock in early January.