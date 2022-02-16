SeaWorld increased its offer to $63/share for Cedar Fair before it was rejected

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) said that it rejected a $63/share offer from SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS). Cedar Fair shares fell 7%.

Cedar Fair (FUN) CEO Richard Zimmerman made the comments on the company earnings conference call. SeaWorld originally made a $60 offer that was later raised to $63/share.

"Our board, together with its external advisers, carefully evaluated the proposal and determined and it was not in the best interest of the company and its unit holders," Zimmerman said on the call.

The Cedar Fair CEO's comments come after the owner of Kings Island and Cedar Point amusement parks earlier officially turned down SeaWorld Entertainment’s (SEAS) bid. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that SeaWorld offered $60/share for Cedar Fair, which analysts saw as too low an offer.

Analysts also saw the potential that competitor Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) could make a rival bid for Cedar Fair.

Last week, private equity firm Centerbridge disclosed in a 13G filing that it had accumulated a 5.5% stake in Cedar Fair, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

