BTCS adds Solana to blockchain infrastructure; stakes nearly 7K tokens
Feb. 16, 2022 10:24 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS), SOL-USDALGO-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) on Wednesday has added cryptocurrency Solana (SOL-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure.
- Note Solana’s (SOL-USD) open-source blockchain protocol features a variety of decentralized solutions that includes non-fungible tokens, decentralized applications, smart contracts, digital asset transactions and payment mechanisms.
- BTCS has staked 6,997 Solana (SOL-USD) tokens valued at approximately $710K, and is generating compounding rewards, the company said. Keep in mind staking allows users to generate an annual percentage yield on their staked assets.
- Meanwhile BTCS (BTCS +0.8%) shares are slightly higher out of the gate, while Solana (SOL-USD -3.6%) coins are slipping below $100.
- In January, BTCS added Algorand (ALGO-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure.