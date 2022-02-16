Wingstop falls after higher costs dent earnings

Wingstop (WING -2.1%) traded slightly lower after Q4 estimates missed the consensus marks of analysts.

Domestic same store sales increased 7.5% against a tough comparable from a year ago, but the restaurant operator pointed to a challenging operating environment in Q4 with prices of wing-in chicken higher.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles kept an Outperform rating on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) following the report on the view that some of the margin pressures will be transitory and unit growth is still on the menu.

"WING reiterated medium term guidance of mid single digit comps, while also guiding to 11.5% net restaurant growth in 2022, a positive. Importantly, WING's initial development guidance typically proves conservative."

Shares of Wingstop (WING) are down 8.8% on a year-to-date basis.