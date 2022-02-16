Vulcan Q4 results -- beats, indicates pricing power will overcome inflation pressure

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported Q4 results after the close Tuesday, posting $1.24/s in adjusted earnings versus street expectations for $1.17. Management flagged inflationary pressures, but indicated that strong demand and pricing power would lead to improved unit-level profitability in 2022:

Demand - "residential construction remains strong and contract awards for private nonresidential buildings are growing again ... on the public side, infrastructure investment is moving forward."

Costs - "higher year-over-year costs for diesel fuel, inflation for certain parts and supplies, and operational disruptions caused by labor shortages ... freight-adjusted unit cash costs increased 1 percent as compared to the prior year's fourth quarter."

Price - "we expect the favorable pricing dynamics that improved throughout 2021 to be even better in 2022 and lead to attractive growth in aggregates unit profitability."

Along with earnings, Vulcan announced CFO Suzanne Wood would retire, being replaced by internal promote Andrew Carlisle. Vulcan has been in favor on Wall Street as analysts have anticipated improved infrastructure spend on the back of the $1.2b infrastructure bill. However, at 30x 2022 earnings, valuation leaves little room for missteps.