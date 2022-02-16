The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has sold off 11.4% amid a broad market decline today after its fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street consensus but disappointed investors accustomed to heavy quarterly revenue growth.

Revenues grew 24% to $395.6 million; it was the first time in six quarters that revenue growth dipped below 31%. (Revenues have only declined year-over-year once in The Trade Desk's history, in Q2 2020.)

Net income fell on a GAAP basis, to $8 million from $151.9 million, as headline expenses nearly doubled (thanks to a $158 million CEO stock-based compensation expense, G&A rose to nearly $219 million from a year-ago $54.4 million).

Adjusted EBITDA, though, rose to $191.5 million from $152.9 million, with a 48% margin, and non-GAAP net income rose to $208.1 million from $184.8 million.

"The launch of Solimar, our most important new platform to date, along with major progress in areas such as CTV, identity and retail data, enabled us to gain more share of the data-driven advertising market," says CEO Jeff Green.

As a result, we generated nearly $6.2 billion of total spend on our platform, nearly $1.2 billion in revenue and over $500 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021 as we continue to scale the business with profitable growth.

For the first quarter, it's guiding to revenue of at least $303 million (above consensus for $287 million) and EBITDA of about $91 million.

The Trade Desk and its industry peers are also seeing negative pressure today on news that Google is acting to limit ad identifiers on its Android operating system, following on from Apple's privacy changes.

The revenue growth of 24% had outstripped expectations Macquarie had set up coming into earnings season; market reaction is indicating some disagreement with the firm's take that The Trade Desk's valuation had gotten high but looked "more approachable" now.